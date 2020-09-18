South Korean company PUBG has initiated talks with Jio Platforms for distribution of its highly popular game in India. PUBG was banned by the Government because it was being distributed in India by Chinese firm Tencent. PUBG has since broken ties with Tencent in India, and is looking for a local partner.
PUBG in talks with Jio for game's distribution in India
BL Internet Desk
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
Watch |PUBG in talks with Jio for game's distribution in India
