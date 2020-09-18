Video

Watch |PUBG in talks with Jio for game's distribution in India

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

South Korean company PUBG has initiated talks with Jio Platforms for distribution of its highly popular game in India. PUBG was banned by the Government because it was being distributed in India by Chinese firm Tencent. PUBG has since broken ties with Tencent in India, and is looking for a local partner.

