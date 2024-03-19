In the last 10 years, Politics has been transformed and changed from that of sloganeering and unkept promises to one of hard work and delivery, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skill Development and Jal Shakti, and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram.
“Politics of performance is what essentially defines 10 years of Narendra Modi ji. It is for voters to make a distinction between who is a political performer and who is not. It is much more than just two people with two bio datas applying for a job,” he says.
Watch what he has to say ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the Citizenship Amendment Rules and the Infrastructure push of the Modi Government.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.