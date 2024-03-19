In the last 10 years, Politics has been transformed and changed from that of sloganeering and unkept promises to one of hard work and delivery, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skill Development and Jal Shakti, and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Politics of performance is what essentially defines 10 years of Narendra Modi ji. It is for voters to make a distinction between who is a political performer and who is not. It is much more than just two people with two bio datas applying for a job,” he says.

Watch what he has to say ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the Citizenship Amendment Rules and the Infrastructure push of the Modi Government.

