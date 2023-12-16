Going ‘green’, becoming ‘sustainable’, and having a ‘zero carbon footprint’ are corporate buzz words these days. However, for many big corporations, these words are used as a marketing gimmick instead of a pledge for sustainability. This is called greenwashing. Regulators the world over are taking notice. In India, the Advertising Standards Council of India has come out with draft guidelines for environmental claims in advertising. It is seeking public opinions on the proposed rules until December 31.

In the latest episode of EnergOnomics, Richa Mishra talks to Harish Bijoor, Brand & Business strategy specialist, and Neha Kumar, Head of South Asia Programmes, Climate Bonds Initiative, about greenwashing.