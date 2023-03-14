AI-driven startups in India are attracting investments on a scale never seen before. VC and PE investments are at an all-time high, and total funding is seeing a steady rise. Why are investors so interested in AI? Is the funding winter hitting these companies as well? Find out in this episode of Data details.
