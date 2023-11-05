Ranjith Mukundan, CEO and Co-founder, Stellapps Technologies, receives the Digital Transformation award at the businesline Changemaker Awards, 2023.

Stellapps is a start-up that works on digitising the dairy sector and helps farmers manage their herds and monitor the health of cattle remotely. It also offers insurance coverage for cattle and animal nutrition and veterinary services. It also helps them access credit, provide market linkages and receive payments via their bank accounts.

Stellapps has built technologies for the milk supply chain such as monitoring of the cold chain, bulk milk coolers, using sensors and IoT-based devices. Its tech solutions are used by more than 3.5 million farmers in over 42,000 villages spread across 17 States. About 10 per cent of the organised milk market in India is touched by Stellapps’ tech, helping improve cattle productivity by about 39 per cent.

