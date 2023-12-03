Listen to businessline’s Poornima Joshi as she dives deep into the results of the 2023 State elections, in which BJP’s victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh reflect its organisational strength. She dwells on implications these mandates could have on opposition dynamics in next year’s general elections.
