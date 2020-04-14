2 UGC panels on academic calendar, online education to submit reports this week

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
The two committees set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the new academic calendar and examination and for the promotion of online education respectively are likely to submit their report by the end of this week.
The committee on the new academic calendar and examination was to have submitted its report by April 13. “It asked for more time to consult stakeholders. While, the committee on the promotion of online learning was to have submitted its report by April 17. Both will give their report by the end of this week, said a source.
The committees have been asked to suggest recommendations and after consultation with the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, UGC will come out with the guidelines. The focus will be to look into the interest of students and their future prospects, the source added.
The seven-member committee on the alternative academic calendar and examination is being headed by the RC Kuhad, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana.
Nageshwar Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is heading the committee on pooling e-resources and enhancing online education systems.
Meanwhile, UGC has also asked colleges and universities to set up helplines for mental health, psychological concerns and well being of the students. This also needs to be monitored by counsellors and other identified faculty members.
