The Madras Management Association will organise the 22nd MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on Wednesday at the IIT Research Park Auditorium, with the theme “Innovate for a Responsible Tomorrow.”

The theme is topical and significant in view of the fact that in today’s rapidly evolving world, sustainability has become a business imperative, and the future of a successful corporate enterprise lies in creating sustainable models that prioritise technology, people, the planet, and profit in equal measure, according to a release.

The convention seeks to facilitate the understanding of key themes through four thoughtfully designed business sessions that are extremely relevant to management students who will soon be entering a challenging work environment.

KV Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, will deliver the inaugural address, while Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will give the valedictory address, and Apurba Mitra, Partner, ESG, KPMG, India, will give the keynote address, the release said.

