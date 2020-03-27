3-month moratorium of EMIs will give major relief to construction sector, say realty developers

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision for the three-month moratorium of EMIs on all outstanding loans is expected to be a major relief to all stakeholders in real estate and construction sector, including home loan borrowers and developers.
Reacting to RBI Governor's announcement, Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants, said “This RBI move will encourage banks to lend more and also enable industries to borrow. The moratorium of EMIs on all outstanding loans is a relief to all concerned stakeholders, including home loan borrowers and developers.”
“Developers now have breathing space to get their financial act together, at least for now. Moreover, the fact that non-payment of EMIs will not cause loans to turn bad is a major relief,” he added.
Ramesh Nair CEO & Country Head of JLL India said: “All in all, this is undoubtedly the most convincing intervention yet to tame a major economic crisis in the country.”
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: “This is a very significant move with substantial monetary policy intervention at a time when Covid-19 has impacted the economy at large. This is in conjunction with economic package announced by the Finance Minister yesterday for the poor. In addition to other benefits, the package is expected to benefit 3.5 crore registered construction workers. This is also a perfect orchestration of the joint efforts by the Central government, State governments and the RBI to deal with this global health crisis.”
