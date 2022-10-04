This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Aspect is a French , Clauser is an American and Zeilinger is an Austrian.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner on Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

The awards for chemistry will be announced on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.

