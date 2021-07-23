36 dead in landslide in Maharashtra

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
About 36 people were reported dead in landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after heavy rainfall in the region.
Landslides were reported in Mahad tehsil. According to reports, rescue operations were being carried out even as rains continued. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to reporters, said that the State administration is putting in all efforts to rescue stranded people in Raigad. Local administration feared that more deaths could be reported after the complete removal of debris.
Local people told leaders who visited the spot on Friday that landslide happened on Thursday evening and there were three different landslides in the localities.
Meanwhile, rescue operations continued in Konkan and western Maharashtra where many cities including Chiplun and Kolhapur are flooded. National Highway 4 was submerged in Kolhapur and Satara and vehicular traffic was stopped.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...