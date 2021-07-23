News

36 dead in landslide in Maharashtra

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on July 23, 2021

Rescue operations on in Konkan and western Maharashtra

About 36 people were reported dead in landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after heavy rainfall in the region.

Landslides were reported in Mahad tehsil. According to reports, rescue operations were being carried out even as rains continued. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to reporters, said that the State administration is putting in all efforts to rescue stranded people in Raigad. Local administration feared that more deaths could be reported after the complete removal of debris.

Local people told leaders who visited the spot on Friday that landslide happened on Thursday evening and there were three different landslides in the localities.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continued in Konkan and western Maharashtra where many cities including Chiplun and Kolhapur are flooded. National Highway 4 was submerged in Kolhapur and Satara and vehicular traffic was stopped.

