Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Thursday, said its 5G network would deliver the best experience – between 20 and 30 times higher speeds than today — coupled with better voice experience and faster call connect.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi (the first eight cities of the launch) will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner, as the company continues to construct its network and complete the launch, said Airtel in a statement.

"Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution," said the company, adding that it would cover all urban areas in 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.

Also, customers who have 5G smart phones, will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread, it said.

“For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will, therefore, work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, said the company.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, it said.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business, the company further said.

"From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the fore front of 5G innovation," it added.