7 more cases of Omicron infection in Maharashtra

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Six members of a family in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.
These include a 44-year-old woman who had come from Lagos, Nigeria on November 24 to meet her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal area, her two daughters, aged 12 and 18, accompanying her, the brother and his two daughters have been tested positive as per the report obtained from the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Sunday evening.
Additionally, a 47-year-old man from Pune has also tested positive for the Omicron variant, as reported by the National Chemical Laboratory.
The total number of Omicron-positive patients in the state is now eight.
About 13 contacts of the three visitors from Nigeria were traced and tested, and her 45-year-old brother with his daughters, 7 and 1.5 years old were found to be positive.
The Nigerian woman has mild symptoms and other five have no symptoms at all. Out of the six people, three are under 18 years of age and therefore have not taken any vaccine. The three adults have taken both doses of vaccine – two have taken Covishield and 1 has taken Covaxin.
All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable.
In Pune, a patient was found positive for Omicron during routine surveillance. He had visited Finland from November 18 to 25. He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid positive. He has taken both doses of Covishield vaccine and he is completely stable without any symptoms.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...