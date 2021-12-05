7 more cases of Omicron infection in Maharashtra

Six members of a family in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

These include a 44-year-old woman who had come from Lagos, Nigeria on November 24 to meet her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal area, her two daughters, aged 12 and 18, accompanying her, the brother and his two daughters have been tested positive as per the report obtained from the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Sunday evening.

Additionally, a 47-year-old man from Pune has also tested positive for the Omicron variant, as reported by the National Chemical Laboratory.

The total number of Omicron-positive patients in the state is now eight.

About 13 contacts of the three visitors from Nigeria were traced and tested, and her 45-year-old brother with his daughters, 7 and 1.5 years old were found to be positive.

The Nigerian woman has mild symptoms and other five have no symptoms at all. Out of the six people, three are under 18 years of age and therefore have not taken any vaccine. The three adults have taken both doses of vaccine – two have taken Covishield and 1 has taken Covaxin.

All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable.

In Pune, a patient was found positive for Omicron during routine surveillance. He had visited Finland from November 18 to 25. He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid positive. He has taken both doses of Covishield vaccine and he is completely stable without any symptoms.