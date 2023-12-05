The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday told Parliament that ₹930 crore was saved from being siphoned off in financial frauds due to timely action against in more than 3.80 lakh complaints. This could happen because of ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’, launched by the MHA under ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)’, to deal with financial frauds.

Not only money pilferage was stopped, till date more than 2.45 lakhs SIM cards and 42,000 IMEIs as reported by police from different States have been blocked by the Central government, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra informed through a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

National Cyber Forensics Laboratory (Investigation), also established under the I4C here, has provided its services to state in around 8,840 cyber forensics like mobile forensics, memory forensics, CDR Analysis, etc. to help them in investigation of cases pertaining to cyber crimes, the MoS informed about other initiatives of the MHA.

Financial assistance

The MHA has provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹122.24 crore under the ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)’ Scheme, to the States and UTs for their capacity building, such as setting up of cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, hiring of junior cyber consultants and training of LEAs’ personnel, public prosecutors and judicial officers, said the Junior Minister.

Now people can directly report of cyber offences, especially against women and children, on ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (https://cybercrime.gov.in). Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies concerned as per the provisions of the law, Ajay Kumar Mishra stated.

Seven Joint Cyber Coordination Teams (JCCTs) have been constituted for Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati under I4C covering the whole country based upon cyber crime hotspots/ areas having multi jurisdictional issues by on boarding States and Union Territories to enhance the coordination framework among the law enforcement agencies, the Minister told MPs.

A toll-free helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.