A dairy cooperative in Gujarat builds an oxygen unit for its hospital in 72 hours

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
While the metros gasp for oxygen to support critical Covid-19 patients, a team of engineers of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat surprised many by setting up an oxygen plant in 72 hours flat to help its district medical college tide over the severe shortage of the gas.
The Dairy-supported Banas Medical College & Research Institute at Palanpur faced a severe crisis last weekend, running short of oxygen for 125 Covid in-patients. The situation was saved by managing to get some cylinders.
“We thought, how long should we depend on the external sources? We wanted to make some arrangement of our own,” Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Union (Banas Dairy), told Businessline. “With the help of our team and vendors, we got the plant running in 72 hours,” he said.
It generates oxygen equivalent to 70 jumbo oxygen cylinders or 680 kg, sufficient for 35-40 patients for a day.
Narrating the experience of erecting the plant, Bipin Patel, Senior GM, said the Dairy’s team of officers and engineers started to explore ways to set up a mini-oxygen plant.
“We were running against time. Our current vendor could build the plant but didn’t have component such as air-compressors and air-dryer. But we asked him to start building the plant even as we swung to arrange for the missing equipment,” he said. Cost wasn’t a factor.
The plant uses the pressure-swing technology to extract oxygen from air, which has 21 per cent oxygen and 78 per cent nitrogen and other gases. “We need medical grade oxygen with purity of 93-96 per cent. And we could successfully achieve that. Now, our team can focus on core medical work rather than wasting their energy in these peripheral work,” said Patel. To completely become self-reliant in oxygen supplies, the dairy plans to set up two more plants in the district.
Proving the truth in the proverb ‘Self-help is the best help’.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...