A Masti ki Paathshala for the disconnected

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Virtual classes and binge-watching TV and online shows may be the new normal for several school students across the country during the current nationwide lockdown, but for most children with limited or no access to the outside world and internet, it has meant a complete break from school and academic activities with no playtime.
To ensure such children don’t get completely cut off from the world, the Salaam Bombay Foundation, which works with students of Mumbai’s municipal schools, has started Masti ki Paathshala in the city. More than 80 facilitators from the Trust call up nearly 400 students on a daily basis to play short games with them, engage them in conversations and ask about their well-being.
“I have been getting bored at home in the lockdown but I am practising head massage, hairstyling and other beauty treatments on my mother after Ma’am told me to practise at home. She also calls me up and we play games on the phone or she tells me a joke,” said 14-year old Sameen Shaikh, a student of Maulana Azad High School in Byculla. She is a student of the Beauty and Wellness course run by the Foundation and hopes to become a beautician when she grows up.
15-year old Rukmini Parshuram Pawar, who studies in Worli Seaface Municipal English School, and is a student of the Foundation’s sports academy, has been working on improving her fitness levels during the lockdown.
“I do fitness exercises every day. Ma’am has told us to do exercises and stretching,” said Rukmini, who is a cricketer, adding that she also does bowling and defence batting practice at home.
“We get a good idea of their state of mind through general chats, enquiries into their health, and round off the call with a fun game to get their mind off their current woes,” said Nandina Ramchandran, CEO, Salaam Bombay Foundation, adding that tongue twisters like Zabaan Sambhal Ke, dialogues in different speeds Local Se Bullet Tak, completing famous Bollywood dialogues Bol Bachchan engage them and give them something to laugh about through the day.
Over 3,500 students have been reached out to through this initiative. The Foundation works with about 350 schools in Mumbai and a lakh students. It also works in cities like Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru though the current initiative has been started in Mumbai.
“Parents of these children are also equally happy that someone is reaching out to them in these stressful times,” said Dipanwita Roy, Manager, Communications, Salaam Bombay Foundation, adding that the team brainstormed after schools were closed around March 16 on how best to reach the children.
A major challenge is that many of these children don’t have access to internet or even smartphones. Some have also gone back to their villages.
“The idea was to make sure that the activities are so simple and easy that they can be done through a call on a basic feature phone,” Roy said.
Apart from academics, the Foundation has also asked students to continue with their skill training.
So the Arts Academy has requested the Dance children to choreograph a dance to any song they like while children trained in photography have been sending pictures they have taken.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...