Keeping its poll promise, the newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday launched two of the six schemes the Congress had promised to implement if it was voted to power. .

As part of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost on State Road Transport Corporation buses. The scheme also promises to give Rs 2,500 every month as sustenance allowance; LPG cylinders for Rs 500; and free travel on RTC buses.

The State government on Friday issued guidelines for free-of-cost travel on Palle Velugu and Express buses for authorised persons within the State with effect from Saturday. On inter-State buses, the free travel facility would be applicable up to the borders of the State.

Free travel was also available on City Ordinary and Metro Express buses in Hyderabad and other urban areas. The state government would reimburse TSRTC the expenditure incurred on offering the free travel service.

The Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection to families living below the poverty line, up to ₹10 lakh a year for the treatment of serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery. It also provides financial coverage up to ₹10 lakh for high-end procedures, according to the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Rajiv Arogyasri is part of the Cheyutha Scheme, which promises senior citizens monthly pension of Rs 4,000 and Rs 10 lakh in health cover.

