A vaccine can’t stop the Covid-19 pandemic alone: Experts

Mumbai, October 4 The coronavirus vaccine that has the potential to protect the body from the virus, but it will not be able to halt the pandemic alone, a group of researchers have cautioned.

The report was formulated by a team of researchers brought together by the Royal Society. The researchers said that the world needs to be “realistic” about what the Covid-19 vaccine could achieve. They believe that the restrictions may need to be “gradually relaxed” as it could take up to a year to roll the vaccine out, the BBC reported.

The researchers added that the vaccine has the potential to contain the spread of the virus. However, the world has seen that the history of vaccine development has witnessed failures many a time. The government of the United Kingdom is hopeful that the vaccine would be available by this year-end or by early 2021. However, the Royal Society report warned it would be a long process.

The researchers said that even if the vaccine is out for the public, it is not possible to vaccinate everybody within a month. This process could take about six months, nine months, or even a year.

Nobody can say for sure. There is no question that life will suddenly return to normal in March, said researchers, adding that there are still “enormous” challenges ahead.