New Delhi, December 7 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the keenly contested Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Wednesday bagging 134 out of the total 250 wards while the BJP won 104. The Congress managed to win just nine wards. Three independent candidates also won in the polls.

The simple majority mark is 126 in the MCD 250 ward-strong Corporation.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, cornering a massive 39.9 per cent of the total votes polled. AAP’s vote share was 42.05 per cent while the Congress was much diminished with 11.68 per cent of the total votes polled.

“Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful,” tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Significantly, BJP claimed that the mayor of the capital will be from among its corporators. “Now over to electing a Mayor for Delhi… It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which was the nominated councillors vote et. Chandigarh has a BJP Mayor, for instance,” tweeted BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya. BJP does not have the numbers in Chandigarh civic body too but it has a Mayor.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit