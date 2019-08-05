Abolishing Article 370 will benefit Kashmiris: Sajjan Jindal

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal has claimed that scrapping of archaic Article 370 will bring in peace, prosperity and hope that the 'community' sees this only as positive for their benefit.

Article 370 of the Constitution provides autonomous status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Welcoming the move, Jindal in a tweet said it is a landmark decision by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah to abrogate Article 370.

#Article370 is a landmark decision by any standard. It is a strong move by the @narendramodi & @AmitShah to abrogate #Article370 . This ensures that #JammuAndKashmir enters Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nations collective growth #JaiHind — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 5, 2019

"This ensures that Jammu and Kashmir enter Indian mainstream and becomes the part of our great nation's collective growth," he said.

The archaic #Article370 unfortunately worked against the common good of the Kashmiris. With its abolition, I am certain that nothing will stop peace, prosperity & harmony to grow in the valley and I hope that the community sees this only as a positive move for their benefit. — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 5, 2019

Jindal has been showing keen interest on Kashmir through his tweet.

In February amid thick of Pulwama attack Jindal had urged the government to call for an urgent Parliament session to revoke Article 370 and ensure that there are no more cruel attacks on the country’s security forces.

On February, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Urging the government to place abolishing Article 370 in Parliament, Jindal had said "Let the country see which (political) party supports this and which doesn’t. We have to draw the line right here,” he then wrote tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We have to now make sure that the world knows they can’t mess with us. India cannot be threatened. We move decisively when anyone attack us in any way,” said had Jindal.

“It is high time we taught a lesson to the terrorists. We need to end it once and for all. Nobody..absolutely nobody in the great nation should support these cowardly attacks (like Pulwama)," Jindal had said.