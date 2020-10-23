News

Active Covid-19 cases fall below 7-lakh mark

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Active Covid-19 cases in the country fell below seven-lakh mark to 6.96 lakh, with India reporting over 20,000 less fresh cases than the nearly 74,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 690 people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,17,306 since the first case reported in India on January 30.

India so far has 77.61 lakh confirmed cases, of which over 69.48 lakh recovered.

In another milestone, India carried out over 10 crore Covid-19 tests in the country till Friday, the second only to the US, which so far conducted close to 13 crore tests.

