Active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu crosses 1 lakh mark

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh mark (1,03,610) on Thursday as new infections crossed 20,000 (20,911) as against 17,934 on Wednesday.

The total number of persons who tested positive till date is at 28,68,500. There were 25 deaths registered, and 1,56,402 samples tested.

Chennai reported 8,218 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,030 and Coimbatore with 1,162.

The total number of Omicron cases in the state was 241 of which 231 have been discharged and 10 cases have been cross notified to Puducherry (3), Andhra Pradesh (2), West Bengal (2), Kerala (1), Delhi (1) & Jharkhand (1), according to State Health department bulletin.

On the status of Covid-19 beds in the State, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine data said of the 40,781 beds earmarked for Covid patients in Covid Care Centres, only 852 are occupied and 39,929 are vacant.