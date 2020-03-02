Actor Jayaram to endorse Kerala Feeds’ products

Kerala Feeds, a State-owned animal feeds manufacturer, has roped in actor Jayaram to endorse its products in a bid ot draw youngsters to dairy sector.

A dairy-farm owner himself, Jayaram has agreed to be the brand ambassador of Kerala’s leading livestock feed manufacturer, KFL Chairman Indushekaran Nair and Managing Director B Sreekumar said.

“The prime aim of KFL is to support dairy farmers in the State. ‘Quality milk and healthy cows’ is our motto,” Nair told reporters. The objective is to make Kerala self-sufficient in milk production by this year-end. This can be met by ensuring that the dairy farmers and livestock keepers get sufficient quantity of feed at affordable prices. It is to achieve this goal that the company has drawn up new projects, he added.

Jayaram’s hi-tech ‘Anand’ dairy farm at Thottuva on the banks of the Periyar near Kalady of Ernakulam district is being developed as a ‘model farm’, based out of which the actor will endorse KFL’s products and promote dairy farming as a gainful and creative engagement.

Sreekumar said dairy farming is an activity that assures a minimum 20 to 30 per cent returns. “We need to encourage youngsters in dairy sector, for whom KFL is providing all support through its entrepreneurship cells,” he added.

KFL founded in 1995 has set an ambitious target of cornering more than half the market demand for cattlefeed in Kerala in two years. It has come out with a range of products to cater to different breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health and improving productivity and quality of milk, he said.