Adani, Airtel, Jio, Voda-Idea to participate in upcoming 5G spectrum auction: DoT list

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on Tuesday, issued a list confirming that Gautam Adani-led Adani Data Networks, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G auction,.

The spectrum auction, scheduled to start from July 26, may see aggressive bidding for some frequency bands, with the entry of Adani Data Networks and established players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel looking to strengthen their hold in the industry.

The applicants have time till July 19 to withdraw their applications, if any.

“...applications have been received...for participation in the 2022 auction for rights to use spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz and 26 GHz bands,” said the DoT.

The Adani Group, on Saturday, had said it is in the race to acquire spectrum, which will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power as well as data centres.

A total of 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum, worth at least ₹4.3-lakh crore, will be put on the block during the auction, according to the set reserve prices of the spectrum bands.

On Saturday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said 5G deployment will start from August-September and commence in 20-25 cities and towns by the year-end. He had indicated that India, with its current data prices significantly lower than global average, will continue to set rate benchmarks as new services are rolled out.