Adani Enterprises wins ₹1,838-cr highway project from NHAI in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a ₹1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.
The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.
“Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is ₹1,838 crore.
It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.
“The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality,” it added.
