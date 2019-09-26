AFP launches 2019 Kate Webb Prize for Asian journalists

Office buzz
Agence France-Presse (AFP) has launched the 2019 Kate Webb Prize to recognise exceptional Asian journalists doing difficult and dangerous work across the region. The contest is open to locally hired Asian photo, video and text journalists, for work published during 2019.
The deadline for applications is November 15, and the winner, who will be selected by a panel of experienced journalists, will receive 3,000 euros (approximately USD 3,300).
“Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continue to pose significant challenges for press freedoms, and investigative journalism in particular,” said Philippe Massonnet, AFP’s regional director. “The Kate Webb Prize aims to recognise and support local journalists who take on those challenges, often without the logistical and protective backing of a large media organisation,” he added.
Freelance reporter Asad Hashim won the 2018 prize for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan.
The Kate Webb prize, now in its 11th year, is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64 after a colourful career covering the world’s trouble spots - including Afghanistan.
Webb, who was born in New Zealand, earned a reputation for bravery while covering the Vietnam War and other historic events in Asia during a career spanning four decades. She is remembered as a mentor and an inspiration to Asian journalists in countries where she worked. The prize is administered by AFP and the Webb family.
Other winners have included Reporter Mratt Kyaw for coverage of ethnic strife in his native Myanmar, the independent Afghan TV station Tolo and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism. The competition excludes AFP staff, stringers and their relatives.
