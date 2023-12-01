Former TCS CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, is back in the news, joining IIT Bombay as Head of Translational Research and Entrepreneurship. Earlier this week, Gopinathan also joined Boston Consulting Group as a senior advisor to the telecom, media and technology practice, in a part-time role.

Talking about his appointment, Gopinathan says, “IIT Bombay’s research infrastructure and globally-respected faculty and talent pool position it uniquely to play a leadership role in shaping the innovation agenda in India and globally.”

Gopinathan, who left Tata Consultancy Services after a career of 22 years, last six of which he served as its MD and CEO (one of the youngest CEOs of the firm, in fact), tendered his surprise resignation on March 16, 2023, shocking even industry insiders with his sudden exit.

Tough final stint

Gopinathan was associated with the IT firm since he was a fresher, however, his final stint at the helm of TCS was less than peaceful. With the board taking issue with Gopinathan’s management style, and the controversial decision to re-organise the company structure, a decision that was firmly rescinded the moment K Krithivasan assumed the MD’s role.

At the time Gopinathan had also expressed relief while tendering his resignation, and said that he was feeling lighter and happier after his decision. “This is not a seat where I think about my future, this is a seat where I have to think about the future of TCS. The moment the mind wanders to my future, I knew it was better to have someone else sit on this seat,” Gopinathan had said at a press conference in March.

The 52-year-old IT executive is an alumni of NIT Trichy and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. During his stint as the CEO, the market capitalisation of the IT firm increased by $70 billion and TCS share price nearly tripled.

Industry insiders believe that Gopinathan is taking on roles at IIT Bombay and BCG on a part-time basis, and will likely still be working on his next venture.