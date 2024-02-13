For the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, Viacom18 is promising a curated experience for advertisers in a bid to drive up ad revenue. On Tuesday, Viacom18 announced a range of advertising strategies on JioCinema for the upcoming IPL 2024, aiming to provide unique opportunities for brands to engage with fans.

The innovations are carefully curated to enhance brand propositions and increase targeting possibilities in the digital space, as per the press note. These offerings are categorised into Impact, Innovation, Engagement, Ads for Business, and Integration, each addressing specific advertising use cases. For instance, the “Brand Spotlight” feature allows select brands to unveil their IPL campaigns during the opening moments of the first match, while the “Custom Feeds” feature will offer advertisers the chance to own an entire ad feed tailored to their brand’s brief.

Innovation

These are just a few of the eight or so new features that JioCinema has launched to customise experience for advertisers in the 2024 edition of the premier league. “The launch of our array of offerings around IPL 2024 showcases the degree to which customisations are possible in digital advertising along with bringing great value to the table,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Revenue, Anup Govindan. “For the consumer, we continue removing barriers to accessibility, affordability and language, while for the advertiser, we continue innovating, democratising the process and setting new industry benchmarks. Brand Spotlight, in particular, will become an anchor offering in the years to come for its compelling proposition.”

After clocking 450 million viewers during IPL 2023, JioCinema is targeting over 650 million eyeballs throughout the 2024 season, the press note stated.