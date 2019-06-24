AIDAN condemns FIR against Lawyers Collective

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
The All-India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) has condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR against Lawyers Collective (LC), its president and senior Supreme Court advocates Anand Grover, and Indira Jaising and other office bearers.
The CBI action against LC was for the breach of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) and the use of foreign funds for political purposes, reports said. LC, a non-governmental organisation, has denied these allegations.
LC has played a key role in critical human rights cases, but in the realm of health, it represented the Cancer Patients Aid Association and fought India’s first drug-patent related case under the amended Patents Act.
A benchmark case that paved the way for greater access to blood cancer drug Glivec from Novartis, the litigation helped strengthen the use and implementation of Section 3 (d) under the Patents Act. Section 3 (d) disallows an extended period of patent protection on an incremental development made on an existing product, unless development resulted in greater efficacy of the product.
This provision has since been used to stave-off “evergreening” of patents and is a key bone of contention for foreign companies looking to bring patent-protected products into India.
Urging the government to withdraw the case against LC, AIDAN said in a note: “Generations of patients in India would be grateful to Lawyer’s Collective for the affirmation of Section 3 (d). Anand Grover’s and Lawyers Collective’s consistent work on Intellectual Property Rights issue from the public health and public interest perspective is deeply valued by health organisations and Positive People’s Networks, all over India and the world.”
LC was also involved in fighting for the rights of the marginalised. They represented the Naz Foundation in a case that culminated recently with the Supreme Court judgment on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, paving the way for the repeal of the historic law that decriminalised gay sex.
Other critical cases fought by LC included the triple talaaq case, the female genital mutilation case, etc, leading to landmark judgments, AIDAN said.
Outlining work done by Grover, the note pointed to his contribution as the UN Special Rapporteur on Right to Health from August 2008 to July 2014. He is currently an acting member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy and is a member of the UNAIDS Reference Group on HIV and Human rights. “As UN Special Rapporteur on Health he was involved with bringing out several eye-opening reports. His report on Junk Food, energy dense but with ‘empty calories, and its association with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is an important document, with its highlighting of the growth of FDIs in Processed Food in Developing Countries and simultaneous growth of NCDs,” the note said.
“And yet the government has launched the FIR against Lawyers Collective seemingly because it got involved in some of the cases of human rights violations by the government,” the statement said, pointing to the case of alleged sexual harassment by Chief Justice Gogoi, where Indira Jaising demanded that due process of law be followed.
Grover and Jaisingh’s involvement in anti-establishment cases has resulted in vindictive action against them, the note said. “The FIR is a sequel to the investigation launched in 2016 into the alleged violation of provisions of the FCRA. Lawyers Collective has denied and refuted all the baseless charges against it and the matter is currently subjudice in the Bombay High Court,” the note said.
“This is a draconian attempt to threaten not only Grover, Jaising and colleagues, but also to send a signal to all other human rights advocates in India to desist from fighting for human rights in India,” AIDAN said, “unequivocally” condemning what it called the “gross abuse of governmental power.”
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor