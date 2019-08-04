AIIMS doctors call off strike after meeting with Health Minister

Resident doctors of AIIMS called off their strike and resumed duties on Sunday after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured them that their concerns over the NMC Bill will be duly addressed.

In a communique to the AIIMS director, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said that during a meeting, the Union Minister assured them of addressing their concerns while drafting the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Minister also told them that the representatives of the AIIMS RDA and students’ union will be consulted while drafting the regulations of the commission.

Vardhan met the delegation of resident doctors associations of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital and hoped that they will end their strike in view of problems faced by patients. However, the Safdarjung resident doctors are yet to resume non essential services. According to sources, the resident doctors of the hospital are likely to take a decision on the strike at a governing body meeting.

“Agitating doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have called off their strike. “The health minister explained the objectives of bringing NMC bill 2019 at length and assured us that the apprehensions... will be duly addressed while drafting the regulations by the NMC once it is constituted,” the AIIMS RDA said in the communique.

“We were also assured by the Minister that representatives of RDA and students unions AIIMS (New Delhi) will be consulted before framing of regulations of the NMC bill under section 57 of the bill,” the AIIMS RDA said. After a governing body meeting of the RDA AIIMS, the executive committee decided to withdraw the strike and resume all services with immediate effect.