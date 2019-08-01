RS passes National Medical Commission Bill, rejects Opposition’s amendments on NEET

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Rejecting the DMK and Left parties’ amendments against limiting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to the CBSE syllabus, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the National Medical Commission Bill, which according to the Centre, will initiate a major reform process in the healthcare and medical education sector.
The Bill will go back to the Lok Sabha as the Centre, through an official amendment, accepted the Opposition’s demand for greater representation to States in the proposed National Medical Council.
The AIADMK staged a walkout stating that the Centre is creating problems in Tamil Nadu’s medical education sector.
The Opposition’s amendments were defeated with 61 votes in favour and 106against.
Replying to the debate, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said NEET has become a widely accepted and successful system and the exam is now conducted in 13 languages. Countering the allegation that the Bill will promote quackery, he said stringent provisions to punish quacks have been added in the new Bill.
The minister also said that the Centre is regulating 50 per cent of private medical institutions’ seats. Accepting the Opposition’s suggestions for increased participation of States, he said nine members of the 25-member NMC will be from States. Effectively, 16 members will be from States.
He also added that once the NMC Bill is approved, exit examination will be implemented in the next three years and the NMC will decide the formalities of the examination. The Health Minister said a common final year MBBS exam will be treated as an entrance test for PG and a screening test for students who graduate in medicine from foreign countries.
“This exam, called the National Exit Test (NEXT), would ensure that the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) moves away from a system of repeated inspections of infrastructure and focuses on outcomes rather than processes,” Vardhan said. He clarified that all the other examinations of the MBBS course will be conducted by the universities.
AIADMK’s Vijila Sathyananth and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said the NEET was a burning issue in Tamil Nadu.
Sathyananth said, “Our children are forced to attempt the exam as per the CBSE syllabus. Bring a common syllabus for the country and conduct a common entrance examination. We completely oppose and reject the already institutionalised NEET in our country.”.
Siva said more than seven students have committed suicide in the State due to the problems in NEET and said the Centre is not just encroaching upon the powers of the States, but is also depriving them of it.
Former Health Minister and Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the bill will allow 3.5 lakh unqualified non-medical persons to practise modern medicine. “I strongly opposed this clause. You are replacing the earlier Cabinet decision of a three-and-a-half year science course (for medical practitioners) by mid-level health professionals such as nurse, and compounder. Are we making 70 per cent of population guinea pigs,” he asked.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...