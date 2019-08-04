Junior doctors continue protest against NMC Bill in Telangana

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) continued boycott of elective duties and emergency services in the state on Sunday to protest against the National Medical Commission Bill.

They said the agitation would continue till some sections in the Bill were amended. Three undergraduate students, on indefinite hunger strike at Osmania Medical College here from August 1, also continued their fast. The doctors have been keeping off emergency services from Thursday and elective duties from Wednesday.

The bill, after its passage in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, has triggered a countrywide agitation. It plans to wind up the Medical Council of India and have in its place a National Medical Commission, a central authority responsible for regulating medical education in the country.

Besides, the bill proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, to be known as the National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a licence to practise medicine.