AIKS to join Rail Roko agitation in Maharashtra

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) as a part of the national strategy for supporting farmer’s agitation in New Delhi, will participate in a Rail Roko protest at Dahanu near Mumbai, Parbhani, and a few other districts in the state on Thursday, said President of AIKS and Central Committee Member of CPI(M), Ashok Dhawale.

Dhawale told BusinessLine that at Dahanu the agitation would be led by AIKS, while in other places it will join forces with organisations with similar ideology. The agitation will be held from 12 noon till 4 pm.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of protesting farmer unions, last week had announced the Rail Roko agitation in an effort to repeal the three farm legislations. The AIKS is a part of that organisation.

In Maharashtra AIKS draws its strength from the tribal and farmers dominated coastal town of Dahanu and the surrounding area of Palghar and Thane district. It also has strong pockets of influence in Nashik district.

Dhawale added that AIKS is also planning a large Mahakisan Panchayat in Maharashtra but the date and the plan for holding it has not yet been formalized.

In 2021, this is the second major agitation by AIKS. Earlier on January 24, about 17,000 farmers led by AIKS and other farmers' organisations had reached the Azad maidan ground in Mumbai for participating in a protest against the farm bills on the Republic Day.

A protest march was also taken towards the Governor’s House but it had to be curtailed midway. The agitating farmers not only had demanded withdrawal of the three laws brought about by the Modi Government but also sought a law which will support the Minimum Support Prices, for farm produce and withdrawal of the amendments to the Electricity Act.