Air Mauritius, the national carrier of Mauritius, will operate one weekly flight from Chennai to Mauritius from 13 April 2024 as the tourism industry in the island nation bounces back in the post-covid period and country seeks to boost its tourism amid Maldives row.

Air Mauritius is set to operate a weekly flight every Saturday from Chennai, said Sixtine Marot, Head of Sales and Marketing, Commercial, Air Mauritius here.

The airline will operate Airbus A330 aircraft equipped with 254 seats. Each flight will offer a seamless journey with a duration of 5 hours 45 Minutes from Chennai International Airport, India to SSR International Airport, Mauritius.

Air Mauritius currently operates six times weekly from Mumbai and thrice weekly from Delhi.

With the direct air connectivity, Mauritius expects the number of tourists from India to increase to pre-covid level of about 80,000 units, up from 54,000 in 2023. We target to attract about one lakh tourists from India by 2025, said Arvind Bundhun, Director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

With rebound in tourism, tourists’ length of the stay in Mauritius has increased from 9 nights to 11 nights.

He also said about 2400 new rooms will be added by the hospitality industry in this year, taking the total number of hotel rooms available to about 15,400.

The Republic of Mauritius is a beautiful island nation off the southeast coast of the African continent, right in the middle of the Indian Ocean, renowned for its pristine white sandy beaches and mesmerizing turquoise waters, its verdant mountains as well as its protected UNESCO World Heritage sites, among others, said Bundhun.