Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said that it has partnered with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, to drive 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) monetisation and enhance its end-user customer experience.

Amdocs will create a digital platform to automate and digitise Airtel’s business operations and help the operator create a single-bundled plan and bill for all its services thereby enhancing customer satisfaction.

“As Airtel transitions from a telco to a techco, we are constantly looking for ways and means to enhance our customer experience with the right use of technology solutions,” Pradipt Kapoor, Chief Information Officer, Airtel, said.

Once implemented, the platform will help customers of Airtel Black - its offering that combines all accounts into a single Airtel plan - create their own plan across multiple Airtel offerings, such as mobile, broadband and direct-to-home, he said.

Unified experience

This transition will help Airtel offer a unified customer experience, enhance billing accuracy as well as optimise business operations with seamless ecosystem integration and real-time insights, facilitating informed decision making, Airtel said.

In another announcement, Airtel said that it has successfully tested Ericsson’s pre‐commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on the Airtel 5G network. Carried out in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, using its 5G RedCap test module, the testing on 5G time division duplex (TDD) network represents the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors.