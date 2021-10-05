Airtel and Ericsson conduct first 5G trial in rural area

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Bharti Airtel and Ericsson on Tuesday said they have conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration in a rural geography, in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi NCR, using 5G trial spectrum allocated to Airtel by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
The trial showcases the massive potential offered by 5G towards bridging the digital divide by enabling access to high-speed broadband through solutions such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) services, the companies said.
Over the past few months, Airtel and Ericsson have partnered to demonstrate enhanced speeds of more than 1Gbps on a live 5G network set up at Cyber Hub in Gurugram using Airtel’s 3500 MHz trial spectrum. Earlier in January also, the two companies showcased Ericsson’s spectrum sharing capabilities on a commercially deployed installed base of 1800 MHz liberalised frequencies in Hyderabad to give consumers their first experience of 5G from a live commercial network.
Also see: 5G wireless deep-tech start-up Astrome raises $3.4 million in funding
“5G will serve as a socio-economic multiplier for the country. According to an Ericsson study, on an average, a 10 per cent increase in the mobile broadband adoption ratio causes a 0.8 per cent increase in GDP,” Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South-East Asia, Oceania and India, said.
He said the technology milestone of extended coverage achieved by Ericsson and Airtel as part of the ongoing 5G trial in India is even more significant since it demonstrates how 5G can ‘connect the unconnected’ in India and truly help India realise its ‘Digital India’ vision.
Asked about business opportunities in the next 5–10 years through 5G technology, he said, “Ericsson’s 5G Business Compass report estimates the total 5G-enabled B2B opportunity for Indian operators, across 10 industries, would be $17 billion by 2030. The total value of the global addressable 5G-enabled market for service providers across the 10 industries is projected to be $700 billion by 2030. This is beyond mobile broadband.”
Also see: Airtel to invest ₹ 5,000 crore on new data centres by 2025
Randeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel, said that 5G will be a transformational technology when it comes to delivering broadband coverage to the last mile through use cases like FWA, and contribute to a more inclusive digital economy.
“Airtel will continue to be at the forefront of 5G technology and bring more India-relevant use cases through partnerships such as the one with Ericsson,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...