Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity in TV ads in the January-June period. As per the latest data released by TAM Media, the share of ads featuring Kumar was pegged at eight per cent in the first half of the year. He was closely followed by Amitabh Bachchan with six per cent share of the ad volumes during this period.

Other stars that made it to the top ten most visible stars in TV ads include Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani.

But when it comes to the number of endorsements, Big B topped the charts. He was seen endorsing 40 brands through TV ads during this period, followed by MS Dhoni with 32 brand endorsements.

Kumar’s brand endorsement count on TV was pegged at 29 during the first half of the year.

Overall, 28 per cent of the ads’ telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities. Film stars dominated these ads. Nearly 80 per cent of the ads featuring celebrities during this period were endorsed by film stars, as per AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Only about 11 per cent of these ads featured sports stars.

Share of celebrity-endorsed ads on TV in January-June’23 was up 11 per cent compared to January-June ‘21. “ However, when comparing the celebrity endorsement figures from Jan-Jun’23 with those of Jan-Jun’22, there is a decrease of 10 per cent,” the TAM Media report noted.

Food & beverages, personal care and household products were the key sectors endorsed by celebs through ads on TV. What products did celebs endorse in the first half of the year ? Floor or toilet cleaners, soaps, aerated beverages, hair dyes, hair removers, non-aerated beverages, pan masala, energy drinks, shampoos and gaming were the categories that accounted for 40 per cent of the celebrity ad volumes.

More than 30 celebrities were featured in various gaming ads on TV while 27 celebs were seen endorsing various brands of spices during the first half of the year.

Noting that celebrity endorsements have been prevalent in India for a long time, the report added that marketers believe that brand ambassadors provide a higher degree of consumer recall in a country where consumers idolise celebrities.