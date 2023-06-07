Akshay Kumar was the most-visible celebrity in advertisements on TV in the January-March period, followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan. According to data sourced from TAM Media by businessline , film stars seem to be ruling the roost, with higher share of TV ads compared to sports stars and TV celebs. In fact, in terms of the quantum of brands, Big B beat everyone hands down, with as many as 37 brand endorsements during this period.

Kumar topped the charts with 9 per cent ad share, followed by Big B at 6 per cent and Balan at 5 per cent share. Other celebrities ranked in the top 10 in terms of visibility in TV ads included Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Tapasee Pannu.

“ In Jan-Mar’23, 29 per cent share of the ads’ telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities. Film stars contributed more than 80 per cent of advertising during this period, followed by athletes and Television Stars, with 9 per cent and 6 per cent share respectively,” TAM’s Celebrity Endorsement report stated.

Brands also seem to be betting big on celebrities to promote their products. “ In comparison to the first quarter of 2021, the duration of ads endorsed by celebrities in both Jan-Mar 22 and 2023 witnessed growth of 18 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively,” the report noted.

Food & beverage, personal care and household products sectors were the top three that were backed by advertisements featuring celebrities. Nearly 60 per cent of the duration of ads that were endorsed by celebs were for these three categories.

In terms of categories, toilet and floor cleaners, soaps, soft drinks, pan masala and hair dyes emerged as the top five categories of ads endorsed by celebs. Non-aerated drinks, energy drinks, wash products, gaming and hair removers were also among the key categories backed by celeb ads. “Top 10 categories accounted for 44 per cent share of celebrity ad volumes whereas ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ was the top category with 10 per cent share of celebrity ad volumes during this period,” the report noted.

In terms of the number of brands endorsed by celebrities, Big B was seen endorsing 37 brands followed by Kumar (27 brands) and Kareena Kapoor (26 brands).

The top three celebrity couples seen in TV ads were Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna; Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan; and ‘Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, the report noted.