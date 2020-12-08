All villages will have high speed fibre-optic connectivity in next 3 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is embarking on a plan to ensure that over the next three years every village will have high speed fibre-optic connectivity.

"We have already linked up the Andaman and Nicobar Island with fiber optic cable. We are coming out with programmes that focus exclusively on places which can make the best out of such connectivity– Aspirational Districts, Left wing extremism affected districts, North Eastern states, Lakshadweep Islands...we are keen to ensure greater spread of fixed line broadband connectivity and public Wi-Fi hotspots," he said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 held on virtual platform.

He added that the country has achieved much success in mobile manufacturing and India is emerging as one of the most preferred destinations for mobile manufacturing.

"We have also come up with the Production Linked Incentive scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in India. Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing," Modi said.

The PM also urged the industry to form a task-force to think of better ways of handling the electronic waste and create a circular economy, since there is a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently, due to technological upgradation.

He said the future holds great potential with the rapid technology progress and the industry and government need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians.

The PM said that it is because of mobile technology that we are able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions, able to help poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic and seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency.

"It is because of mobile technology that we will enable a smooth contactless interface on toll booths. It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he added.