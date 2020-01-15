News

Amazon to invest $1 billion in digitising Indian small, medium businesses: Jeff Bezos

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

Jeff Bezos. File photo

Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeff Bezos, said that the company to invest $1 billion in digitising Indian small, medium businesses (SMBs).

Bezos was speaking at SMBhav, an event which focuses on discussions around how technology adoption can enable SMBs in India. He added that Amazon will use its global footprint to export $10 billion worth of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025.

He added, “India-US alliance will be most important in 21st century.”

Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.

Published on January 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rohit wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award