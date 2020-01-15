Amazon to invest $1 billion in digitising Indian small, medium businesses: Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeff Bezos, said that the company to invest $1 billion in digitising Indian small, medium businesses (SMBs).

Bezos was speaking at SMBhav, an event which focuses on discussions around how technology adoption can enable SMBs in India. He added that Amazon will use its global footprint to export $10 billion worth of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025.

He added, “India-US alliance will be most important in 21st century.”

Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.