Amid lacklustre demand from infra sector, ICICI Bank shuts project financing division

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
ICICI Bank has shut its project financing division in a bid to reduce its exposure to long-term assets, especially in the infrastructure sector, and focus on retail and unsecured lending. Executives working in this division have been sent to others, including corporate banking.
The move comes in the backdrop of lacklustre credit demand from the infrastructure sector.
Banks are baulking at funding infrastructure projects due to asset-liability mismatches (with the projects requiring long-term financing but banks funding them through short-term liabilities), delays in statutory clearances, and bad loans.
“The bank has been saying it will reduce its exposure to long-term assets and to lower rated corporates. It has also been focussing more on unsecured and retail lending. Also, there is no huge demand for infrastructure projects these days. But if there is a good project or borrower then the bank is always there to lend,” said an industry source.
The source added that the team may have been reduced as it was felt that there is no need for a dedicated team.
According to Reserve Bank of India data on sectoral deployment of bank credit, the outstanding credit of scheduled commercial banks to the infrastructure sector has come down by ₹52,135 crore so far this fiscal (up to September-end), against a growth of ₹45,747 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Bank was among the biggest infrastructure lenders till 2013. But the economic downturn and poor regulatory environment hit the infrastructure sector, which in turn added to ICICI Bank’s rising NPAs.
The dismal performance of the infrastructure sector can be attributed to loan impairment resulting in lending constraints due to tighter regulatory norms and adverse effects on profitability, especially in telecommunication and power, said RBI officials Jessica M. Anthony, Shiv Shankar and Satyananda Sahoo in an article in the RBI bulletin.
ICICI Bank did not respond to an email sent by BusinessLine seeking comments.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...