Amit Shah, the Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, called out the Congress and JD(S) as corrupt and “parivaarvadi” (dynastic politics) parties on Friday, while urging residents of Mandya and Old Mysuru region to support the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections in 2023. He was speaking at the inauguration of a mega dairy in Mandya.

The Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited has established a mega-dairy unit on its premises in Gejjalagere, Maddur taluk, with an investment of ₹260 crore that will process 10 lakh litres of milk daily, with a maximum capacity to process 14 lakh litres daily.

Primary dairy

According to Shah, the government has decided that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, will establish a primary dairy in every panchayat across the country. “Two lakh primary dairies will be made at the village level across the country in 3 years, through which India will become a big exporter in the milk sector by connecting the farmers of the country with the White Revolution,” he added. Amul and Nandini will work together to set up a primary dairy in every village in Karnataka.

“Today there are 15,210 village-level cooperative dairies in Karnataka, of which about 26.22 lakh farmers deliver their milk, and ₹28 crore goes into the accounts of 26 lakh farmers every day through 16 district-level dairies,” noted the union minister. Currently, the State processes 82 lakh kg of milk daily, compared to 66,000 kg of milk daily in 1975, with 80 per cent of the total turnover going into the hands of the farmer, said the minister. KMF’s turnover was ₹4 crore and has now increased to ₹25,000 crore.

Later in the evening, the union minister also felicitated various State co-operatives and co-operatives to recognise the good work done by them at an event held in Bengaluru. There are a total of 45 thousand different categories of cooperative societies in the state of Karnataka, with 2.30 crore members. The total working capital held by these firms is ₹2,42,483,00 crore.

Amit Shah is in the State for a two-day visit and will take part in a number of activities.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit