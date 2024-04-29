Nestle India on Monday said that the company’s baby food brand Cerelac is in compliance with the country’s local food laws with “added sugar” levels being “much lower” than permissible levels set by FSSAI. The company added that the allegations that the company differentiates between a child in the Western market and the Eastern markets are “untrue”. The packaged food major added that products with “added sugars” are also sold in European markets. It also added that it continues to be on a journey to reduce “added sugar” levels in the Cerelac portfolio.

At a select media roundtable, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said, formulations, especially for children below 18 month, are developed on a global basis keeping in mind the nutritional profile of an infant based on parameters of total level of carbohydrates, energy, proteins, vitamins among others. “So there is no distinction that is made between a child in Europe and a child in India or any other part of the world,” he added.

“The way to meet this nutrition profile could be different locally, as ingredients, raw materials and maternal feeding habits could be different. The fact that we have the need in India, is the reason why we have added this (added sugars) but at levels which are much much lower than what is specified by the local regulators. And I think one has to have the trust and confidence that the local regulator knows what standards they are setting. Whatever is being done, is being done keeping in mind the nutrition profile of an infant within the gamut of the local regulatory laws,” Narayana said.

Narayanan pointed out that as per FSSAI standards maximum permissible level of added sugar is 13.6 grams per 100 grams serving of feed. “ Nestle is at 7.1 gms (per 100 gms serving). So we are well-below the maximum limit standard that has been set. We are also well below the “added sugar” levels set under the Codex requirements,” he stated.

FSSAI regulations also state that added sugar or sucrose can be used up to 20 per cent of the requirements of carbohydrates. “So I want to make this clear that there is nothing in this product that makes it potentially of any risk or any kind of harm to the child,” he added.

He added that Cerelac packs make clear declarations regarding total sugars and added sugars on the label.

“Added sugar products and no-added sugar products are also present in Europe and developed countries as well as they are present in Asia. So allegations that it is racially stereotyped or there is a racial divide is unfortunate but untrue,” he added. He was referring to the allegations made by Swiss NGO Public Eye on Nestle having “double standards” for baby food products sold in middle-income and low-income levels compared to developed markets.

Stating that “added sugar” levels have been reduced in Cerelac portfolio by 30 per cent in the past five years, Narayanan added that the company is looking at further ways of reducing it to whatever is bare minimum as time goes.

The company said it has not got any formal communication from FSSAI but the food safety regulator has indicated that it will be doing an industry-wise sampling and testing exercise.

Asked if there has been any impact on sales of Cerelac, Narayanan said the impact has not been significant because these products are recommended by the medical fraternity which is reasonably convinced about the standards the company follows.