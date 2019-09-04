Amit Shah undergoes neck surgery, discharged

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah underwent a minor surgery on Wednesday for the removal of “lipoma on the back of his neck”, at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, the party said.

He was later discharged, the BJP’s central media department said in a statement.

Earlier, local BJP leaders claimed Shah visited the hospital for a health check up, but later the party said he underwent a “minor surgery”.

“Shah was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad around 9 am. He was successfully operated for lipoma at the back side of neck under local anesthesia and has been discharged,” the party statement said.

The BJP leader then went to his residence located on SG Highway in the city, sources said.

Shah, who landed at the city airport on Tuesday, is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

He is expected to leave for Delhi on Thursday.