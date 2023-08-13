Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a notable increase in the number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the last four years. The total number ofSHGs went up to 11.16 lakh from 8.71 lakh in 2019 in the State as per the latest data.

The loan repayment rate has reached a record level of 99.67 percent making it the top State in repayments. The rolling out of government schemes linked to SHGs and reimbursement under YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) scheme and increasing economic viability of SHG activities are driving the growth in numbers, according to officials.

Government has so far reimbursed a total amount of ₹4,969 crore under the Zero interest scheme for 16,44,029 poor women who have promptly repaid bank loans taken for launching and improving their own businesses like provisional stores, tiffin centres, cloth shops and dairy farms.

The worth of non-performing assets of self-help groups has come down to 0.33 per cent from 18.36 per cent after the revival of the Zero interest scheme, which was halted in 2016.

The Government has so far repaid an amount of ₹19,178 crore in three tranches under YSR Aasara in line with the poll promise made by the ruling YSRCP government in 2019.

