Andhra Pradesh recorded higher revenues in the key departments this year as revenue from GST increased 23.4 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year ending June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to state government data, revenue from GST (apart from compensation) stood at ₹7,653 crore in the first three months of the present fiscal posting an increase of 23.74 per cent marking achievement of 91 per cent of the target collection.

Revenue of the Registrations Department increased ₹2,794 crore in the present financial year till July 15 this fiscal compared to ₹2,292 in the same period last year.

Registration services have begun in villages where resurvey of lands has been completed and 5,000 registrations have taken place so far in village secretariats fetching revenue of ₹8.03 crore

APMDC has started releasing more revenue from Mangampeta Barytes reserves and the Suliyari coal block, which is expected to produce 5 million tonnes of coal this year.

APMDC’s revenue increased to ₹1,806 crore in 2022-23 from ₹502 crore in 2020-21. The Government expects it go up to ₹4,000 crore in 2023-24.

Drop in liquor sales

The volume of liquor sales declined notably since 2018-19. While 384.36 lakh cases of liquor were sold in 2018-19, the sales came down to 335.98 lakh cases in 2022-23, as per official data. The beer sales also reached 116.76 lakh cases from 277.16 lakh cases in the same period.

Percentage-wise, the beer and liquor sales in the first three months of the present fiscal came down by 56.51 per cent and 5.28 per cent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal 2018-19.