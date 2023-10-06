Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought release of funds for the Polavaram project.

Reddy, who met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Thursday, said the Technical Advisory Committee had accepted revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore for the project, and requested her to ensure clearance for the same by the Union Cabinet.

The Centre had earlier agreed to release Rs 12,911 crore to complete the first phase, but as per the Lidar survey, Government should release the revised amount of Rs 17,144 crore to implement the R&R package for the affected people in 36 colonies, Reddy said.

He also urged her to reimburse arrears of Rs 1,310 crore incurred by the State Government on the project.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the Finance Minister to take effective steps to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,230 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGenco for power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

The Chief Minister also called on Power and NRE Minister R.K. Singh.

