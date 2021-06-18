Anti-5G organisations call for 3-day global protests from June 19

Dissent against the launch of 5G services is gaining ground across the world, now with two global organisations calling for a worldwide protest, including in India, from June 19-21.

The three-day protests are being organised by Global Protest and Stop 5G International, and is coordinated by volunteers from across the world.

The groups have called for a protest march on Saturday, followed by standing demonstrations in parks on Sunday and a ‘Solstice Envisioning Meditation’ on Monday. The guided solstice meditation would be held at 3:32 pm (universal time). The organisations have asked its supporters to “do something”, at least stand with a ‘Stop 5G’ placard in the park in the city where they live and post the pictures on social media.

“Doesn’t matter, if you are the only person protesting in the park near your house,” the notice for the protests said. “If you are into freedom, the more reason to join in, for if 5G is not stopped we will find ourselves locked into an inescapable planetary surveillance grid, which will make current lockdowns look like a veritable walk in the park. It will be a bit like wearing an electronic facemask forever,” it added.

Stop 5G International is a global network of people working towards a world which uses technology that is soft to people and planet. They hold telecom meetings once a week. Global Protest is an organisation that encourages people to think globally but act locally, and have held six protests across the world (from Australia to Peru, the US and India) so far.

Earlier in India, actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla moved the Delhi High Court against the rollout of 5G services in the country and sought the defendants to state that the technology is safe for humans and other living beings. However, the court dismissed the challenging and imposed a fine of of ₹20 lakh for filing a “defective” plea that was an “abuse of the process of law”.

Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G

As of January-end, commercial 5G networks are live in 61 countries, with a total of 144 operators having rolled out 3GPP-compatible services, according to data compiled by Global mobile Suppliers Association.