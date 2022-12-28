Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹36,625 crore due to the State.

Reddy, who called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday, requested that he expedite the release of dues, which included resource funding of ₹18,330 crore for FY15 and pension arrears payable to Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that several pending issues went unattended for the last eight years after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, Reddy pointed out that despite several meetings conducted by a special committee headed by the Union Finance Secretary to resolve the problems, there has been no progress so far.

Referring to the restriction imposed by the Finance Ministry on the quantum of borrowings beyond the permissible limit, Reddy sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to get the restrictions lifted.

Polavaram project

On the Polavaram projects, the AP Chief Minister said despite the finalisation of the total expenditure for the project at ₹55,548 crore, the Centre has not taken any final decisions so far.

Apart from not reimbursing the ₹2,938 crore spent by the State government on the project from its own revenues so far, the Centre had also wrongly chosen to treat the drinking water supply system separately from the project without treating the total project cost as a single unit, he added according to a release.