AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the distribution of tabs to Class VIII students at Chintapalli on Thursday.

The distribution of tabs, worth ₹620 crore to 4,34,285 students, will take place for the next ten days across the State and MLAs, school teachers and Education Department officials will oversee the distribution in every mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said each tab is worth ₹33,000 including Byju’s content worth ₹15,500 and reiterated that investment on education is productive investment on future human resources.

Tab features

The study material-loaded tabs would guide the students as tutors and change their future for good.

The tabs would contain useful applications like AI (Artificial Intelligence)-aided doubt-clearance and learning foreign languages apps, he said, stating that they would work like teachers and help students improve their knowledge.

Negating the view that tabs are distracting students, Reddy said parents would be able to track the way they are used by their children.

This is the second consecutive year that the tabs are being distributed to the students of class 8, and so far, Government has distributed 9,52,925 tabs worth ₹1306 crore.

Digitalisation of 62097 classrooms from class 6 and above would be completed by the end of January and it would help students become the best in the world, he said, observing that the facade of education and the job market would totally change in the next 20 years.